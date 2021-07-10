UBS Group AG Sells 8,348 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $684,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.