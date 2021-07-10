UChain Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market capitalization of $23,393.78 and $3,089.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.19 or 0.00865564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044761 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

