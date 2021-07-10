UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,165 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.45% of UFP Industries worth $21,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

