UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 81.61 ($1.07). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 2,452,945 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.53. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2.88%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

