Ultra Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Ultra has a market cap of $138.01 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.40 or 0.01457736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.00410238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00080303 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018070 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

