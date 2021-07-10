Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.0855 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 49% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2.44 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.