Unibright Market Capitalization Achieves $212.11 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004226 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $212.11 million and $1.40 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

