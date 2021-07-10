Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $274,157.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00162501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.66 or 1.00173611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00955140 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

