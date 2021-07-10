UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Cap of $17.41 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $854,772.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00865681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044523 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.