UniMex Network (UMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.93 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $58,713.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,061,530 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

