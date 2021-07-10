Unistake Reaches Market Cap of $5.65 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Unistake has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $64,903.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unistake has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00162501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.66 or 1.00173611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00955140 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,676,298 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

