United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-$27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

