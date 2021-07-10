UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 5.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $368,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $412.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,062. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $287.10 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.44. The company has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.22.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

