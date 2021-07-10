Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Univar Solutions worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

