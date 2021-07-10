Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $852.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $77.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.