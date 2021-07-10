Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.55. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 252,683 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

