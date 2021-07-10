Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.55. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 252,683 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

