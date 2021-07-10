USDJ Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $4.90 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,625.99 or 0.99953903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00942867 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

