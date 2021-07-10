USDX Price Tops $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006640 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

