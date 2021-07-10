Validity Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $300,615.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00008092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00306685 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,346,844 coins and its circulating supply is 4,346,295 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

