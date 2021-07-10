Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.52. The company had a trading volume of 876,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

