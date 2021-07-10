Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.05. 178,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,004. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $190.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.