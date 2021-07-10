Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.23. 2,295,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

