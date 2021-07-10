Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Hits $92.74 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $92.74 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.