Venus Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Venus has a market cap of $194.07 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $18.75 or 0.00056034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,447.95 or 0.99954445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007326 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,349,920 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

