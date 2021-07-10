Verasity 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.36 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Verasity has a market cap of $44.81 million and $38.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001038 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00242203 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,247,534 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

