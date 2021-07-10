Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 191,906 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $869,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.