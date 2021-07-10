Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $5,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 110,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,678. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $967.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.20.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

