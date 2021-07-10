Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 153.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Veritiv worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,286.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTV opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

