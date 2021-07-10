Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

VRRM stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

