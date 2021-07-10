Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,833.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 2,938 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $198.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $304.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

