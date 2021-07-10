Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Vertiv worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vertiv by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vertiv by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

