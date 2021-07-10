VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Market Cap of $61.11 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $61.11 million and approximately $6,736.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00161633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.79 or 1.00292767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.43 or 0.00950699 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,165,757 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

