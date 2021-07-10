Viacoin (VIA) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00400077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,643 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

