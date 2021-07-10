VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.82 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $30.82 million and $61,691.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 670.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00090055 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

