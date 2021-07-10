VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $790,212.00

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $790,212.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.00875012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044494 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

