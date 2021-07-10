Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Market Cap of $159,333.40

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $159,333.40 and $169.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

