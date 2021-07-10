VIG (VIG) Market Cap Hits $762,905.03

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. VIG has a market cap of $762,905.03 and $863.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 18% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,858,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.