Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 564,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

