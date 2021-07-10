Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $655.97 Million

Analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report sales of $655.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $685.91 million. Visteon reported sales of $371.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

VC stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -538.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

