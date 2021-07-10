Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given a $16.67 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned a $16.67 target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
VOD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.
VOD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,746. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
