Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given a $16.67 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned a $16.67 target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

VOD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,746. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

