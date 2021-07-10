Vortex Defi (VTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,109.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $26,763.70 and approximately $93,109.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 72.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.