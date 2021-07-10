Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $262,377.42 and $91,352.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for $17.63 or 0.00052736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00162089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.71 or 1.00014288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00942758 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 23,197 coins and its circulating supply is 14,879 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

