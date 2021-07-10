Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.47

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and traded as low as $9.22. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 52,344 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
