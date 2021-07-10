Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.47

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and traded as low as $9.22. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 52,344 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.