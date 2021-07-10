W Green Pay (WGP) Market Capitalization Hits $203,809.22

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $203,809.22 and approximately $174,124.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00053878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.73 or 0.00875865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044609 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

