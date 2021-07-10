W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $453.55.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $456.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $305.50 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

