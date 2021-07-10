Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UTF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 127,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

