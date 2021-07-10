Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $23,188.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00161883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,758.90 or 1.00029342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.00948861 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,433,945 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

