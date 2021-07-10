Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $110.36 million and $2.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,311,409 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

