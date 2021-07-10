Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $101.95 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $101.95 or 0.00301877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $476,532.71 and $91,357.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

