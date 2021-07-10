Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,073,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

